Trump pauses new strikes, says parameters set for deal to end Iran war
Trump added that the emerging deal would include the immediate, complete, and total opening of the Hormuz Strait, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat
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US President Donald Trump claimed in a social media post that the parameters of a deal to end the Iran war have been reached and said he would hold off on ordering new strikes in the five-month old conflict for now.
Trump on Saturday added that the emerging deal "would include the immediate, complete, and total opening of Strait of Hormuz, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat".
"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the world and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal," Trump said.
He said Israel has agreed to join the US in the commitment to try to complete the agreement with Iran that would bring about an end to the war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 8:16 AM IST