Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan seeks global help for democracy, regional stability

He underscored that his imprisonment and the charges brought against him were politically motivated attempts to stifle his advocacy for democratic principles | File image of Imran Khan | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has appealed to the international community, particularly the United States, to reaffirm its commitment to democracy, human rights, and regional stability.

Dawn reported that in an article published in Time magazine in his name, the incarcerated politician congratulated US President Donald Trump on his political comeback.

He also expressed the hope that the US would work with Pakistan to foster economic partnerships, promote stability, and prevent conditions that lead to conflict and extremism.

It remains unclear if the article was indeed penned by Khan, and how it was delivered to the magazine.

Khan reflected on the political turmoil' in Pakistan and his ongoing fight for democracy. He expressed deep concern over the alleged erosion of democracy in the country, describing the current period as one of the most challenging in the nation's history.

 

He underscored that his imprisonment and the charges brought against him were politically motivated attempts to stifle his advocacy for democratic principles.

He claimed his struggle was not personal but addressed the broader issue of democracy, which had far-reaching consequences, not only for the country but also for regional and global stability.

Given Pakistan's strategic importance, Khan emphasised that the international community must recognise the urgency of addressing the crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan government

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

