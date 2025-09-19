Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Singapore seeks African carbon credits as rivals chase critical minerals

Singapore seeks African carbon credits as rivals chase critical minerals

The Southeast Asian city-state aims to increasingly tap African countries for carbon credits as part of a drive to boost trade with the continent and meet its own net zero ambitions

Loango National Park, Gabon, forest

An area of dense primary forest in the Loango National Park, Gabon. Africa has the world’s second-biggest tropical forests after South America. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Antony Sguazzin
 
China, India and the US want Africa’s critical minerals. Singapore’s main target is different: the continent’s carbon offsets. 
 
The Southeast Asian city-state aims to increasingly tap African countries for carbon credits as part of a drive to boost trade with the continent and meet its own net zero ambitions. At the same time it’s seeking to establish itself as a carbon-trading hub for Asian companies seeking to buy the offsets to meet their climate targets. 
 
“Why we really need Africa as a partner is because of climate change,” said Rahul Ghosh, global markets director for Middle East and Africa at Enterprise Singapore, a state agency that supports businesses from the country.  
 

Also Read

Air India

Singapore-bound Air India passengers face tough time at Delhi airport

Singapore flag

Asean benefits when China, India engage, says Singapore's minister

Modi, Narendra Modi, Lawrence Wong, Lawrence, Singapore PM

India and Singapore unveil roadmap to expand strategic partnership

Modi, Narendra Modi, Lawrence Wong, Lawrence, Singapore PM

India-Singapore partnership go far beyond diplomacy, says PM Modi

Jaishankar, PM Wong

Jaishankar calls on Singapore PM, holds talks on strengthening ties

 
“Our ambitions for net zero are very high,” said Ghosh. We need a “transference of carbon credits that helps us achieve our carbon goals,” he added.
 
The Asian country is seeking to sign agreements that will see Singaporean companies play a role in developing carbon credit projects in countries in Africa and elsewhere. Those credits will then be either bought by Singapore to meet its own targets of mitigating emissions or sold on an exchange in the country to buyers trying to offset their output of climate warming gases, Enterprise Singapore said in a response to a query.
 
Forestry, cookstoves 
Singapore, ranked as the world’s 57th-biggest emitter by Global Carbon Atlas, has limited scope to generate its own credits due to space constraints. Still, the city-state has pledged to lower total emissions to between 45 million to 50 million tonnes by 2035. 
 
Meanwhile, companies in neighbouring countries also produce significant emissions from large industrial complexes. 
 
African nations can use, for instance, carbon-absorbing forestry programs to produce credits to offset these emissions, as well as cookstove projects which reduce pollution by cutting the use of firewood and charcoal. 
 
A carbon credit represents a ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent either removed from the atmosphere or prevented from entering it in the first place. 
 
To date, Singapore has signed memorandums of understanding or implementation agreements aligned with the United Nations’ so-called Article 6 agreement with 24 nations. Article 6.2 falls under the Paris Agreement climate treaty and allows nations to trade emissions offsets.   
 
Of those, six are in Africa with Rwanda and Ghana among the most advanced.  
 
About 30 projects are being considered in Ghana including ones that involve the restoration of degraded forests where cocoa trees are grown, Jean Ng, regional director of west and southern Africa for Enterprise Singapore, said in the same interview.
 
Singapore produced about 49 million tonnes of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in 2023, according to Global Carbon Atlas. By comparison Rwanda produced 1.5 million tonnes.

More From This Section

Earthquake

7.8 magnitude quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region; no immediate damage

Brendan Carr, chairman of US FCC

Who is Brendan Carr? The regulator behind Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un calls AI-powered drone development top military priority

The headquarters of the UK's Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, on the River Thames in London

UK's MI6 agency launches dark web portal 'Silent Courier' to recruit spies

United Nations Security Council

US vetoes UNSC resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

Topics : Singapore Africa Metals & minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon