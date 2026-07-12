Sirens sound in Bahrain for third time, warning of incoming projectiles

Missile alerts sounded for the third time on Sunday in Bahrain, an island kingdom in the Persian Gulf home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

Missile alerts sounded across several Gulf Arab nations.

Qatar's military said in a statement it intercepted incoming Iranian fire, with explosions heard in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

Three people, including a child, were wounded as a result of falling shrapnel from the interception of Iranian attacks, Qatar's Interior Ministry said.

Kuwait's military also said it was intercepting incoming fire.