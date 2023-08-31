Tesla faces federal probes over secret Musk house, vehicle range: Report

The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan is investigating Tesla’s use of company funds on a secret project described internally as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for the federal prosecutors’ office declined to comment on the Journal report on the probes.



Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



No dollar figures were disclosed regarding the probe of the house, which the newspaper said was near Austin, Texas. The Journal reported in July that Tesla board members had investigated whether company resources were misused on the effort.



The US Securities and Exchange Commission has also opened a civil probe, the Journal reported. An SEC spokesperson said the agency does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.



Federal prosecutors are also looking into Tesla performance claims after Reuters reported the electric carmaker exaggerated the potential driving distance of its vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.



Reuters reported in July that Tesla cars often fail to achieve their advertised range estimates and projections reported by the cars’ own equipment, citing experts who tested or studied them. The company wrote algorithms about a decade ago to create “rosy” in-dash driving range estimates, Reuters reported a source as saying, and set up a “Diversion Team” to cancel range-related service appointments.



Also Read Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction' Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally' After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report Rating agency Fitch cuts China's 2023 GDP growth forecast by 80 bps Pak caretaker PM rules out immediate relief from inflated electricity bills China objects to ex-Indian service chiefs attending conference in Taiwan 'Adjusted' to jail life, former Pak PM Imran Khan tells his legal team Ex-US Prez Barack Obama, Dalai Lama to visit Karnataka in December

The Austin, Texas-based electric carmaker deployed the team because its service centers were inundated with appointments from owners who had expected better performance based on the company’s advertised estimates and the projections displayed by the in-dash range meters of the cars themselves, according to several people familiar with the matter.



Tesla faces many probes, including federal auto safety regulators looking at its Autopilot driver assistance product.



The probes are in their early stages and may not lead to charges, the Journal said.