Tesla Roadster takes flight: Musk's new sports car flips, floats and stuns

Imagine a sports car that does more than race down a road—it flips in the air, performs a barrel roll and appears to fly over other vehicles. Tesla ’s redesigned Roadster promises to bring this vision closer to reality, with rocket-inspired thrusters developed using technology associated with SpaceX.

Tesla showcased the second-generation Roadster at an event at SpaceX’s rocket development and testing facility in Texas. During the demonstration, the electric sports car drove upside-down along a large curved ramp, flipped through the air and landed safely.

Real life, baby https://t.co/3QEqn18wig — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026 "Well, it worked," Tesla Chief Executive Officer The car also appeared to leap over a semi-truck and float above Tesla’s Cybertruck before returning to the ground."Well, it worked," Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said after the car landed successfully.

Tesla said that the Roadster could accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in one second. Musk also said it could go from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in just 0.81 seconds.

Tesla Roadster performance, thrust and rocket variants

Tesla’s reservation website lists three versions of the upcoming electric sports car: performance, thrust and rocket. Each offers a different level of performance equipment, with the most advanced system reserved for the top-end model.

The 'performance' version will not have rocket thrusters. The 'thrust' variant will feature rear-facing boosters designed to improve acceleration, while the 'rocket' version will come with 10 thrusters and what Tesla describes as a full flight system.

Do a kickflip! https://t.co/DJ1Bq1yu8m — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

The system uses compressed gas, with onboard compressors designed to recharge it. Tesla has not yet explained in detail how the flight system will operate in different driving conditions or what restrictions will apply to its use.

The three versions also differ in their reservation requirements and availability. Tesla lists a $50,000 deposit for the 'performance' model and $250,000 for the 'thrust' version, which has limited availability. The 'rocket' variant is available only by invitation and is described as a single-seater.

The company has not disclosed how it will select customers for the Rocket model or how many vehicles it plans to make.

How Tesla plans to make the Roadster fly

Moravy said the Roadster uses 10 thrusters connected to 600 litres of compressed air to lift the vehicle and spin it in mid-air. He added that the air tank can be recharged.

The car uses carbon fibre overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs) to store compressed gas. These vessels are designed to contain gas under high pressure and are also used in aerospace applications.

The Roadster’s performance technology is not limited to thrusters. Tesla says all three versions will feature a fan-powered suction system capable of generating up to 2G of downforce.

Downforce pushes a car towards the road, helping improve grip and stability, particularly at high speeds and during sharp turns. Tesla demonstrated the system during the reveal, when the vehicle drove upside-down along a curved ramp.

Tesla Roadster launch timeline

Tesla says the new Roadster is scheduled to arrive in 2028, nearly 11 years after the company first unveiled the second-generation model in 2017.

When it was first announced, Tesla had targeted deliveries in 2020. The company had also promised a four-seat electric sports car with a claimed driving range of around 1,000 kilometres on a single charge.

The latest reservation details show that Tesla is seeking deposits of $50,000 for the Performance version and $250,000 for the Thrust variant.

The original Roadster, launched in 2008 and discontinued in 2012, was Tesla’s first production electric vehicle. It was based on the Lotus Elise platform and helped establish the company’s early position in the electric-car market.

The second-generation model is intended to take the Roadster in a different direction, combining extreme acceleration with technology developed alongside SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company.