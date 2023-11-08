Sensex (0.05%)
Top Hamas leader trapped in bunker as forces enter 'heart of Gaza': Isreal

Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab and Islamic nations in coming days to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Saudi Arabia's investment minister said on Wednesday

israel

Agencies
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
The Israeli army late on Tuesday said its troops have entered the “heart of Gaza” and trapped Hama’ senior most leader there in an underground bunker.

Yahya Sinwar, 61 — dubbed Israel’s most wanted and called a “dead man walking” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin — orchestrated the terror group’s October 7 massacre in Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, Israeli officials have said.
 
“[Israel Defence Forces] … came from the north and the south. They stormed it in full coordination between land, air and sea forces,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, referring to the ground invasion, on Tuesday. The Israeli official said Sinwa is now isolated inside a bunker, with IDF soldiers determined to destroy it along with any infrastructure operated by the terrorists.
 
Israel entered ‘heart of Gaza City’
 
Israel said its troops have entered the middle of Gaza’s main city as they continue their offensive against Hamas, while the top US diplomat signalled there will probably be a post-conflict “transition period” before it’s clear who takes control of the territory.
“IDF forces are in the heart of Gaza City,” Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said late Tuesday, referring to the Israel Defense Forces. “They came from the north and the south. They stormed it in full coordination between land, air and sea forces.” Israel describes Gaza City as the “center of gravity” of Hamas’s operations. 
 
Gaza summit in Saudi Arabia
 
Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab and Islamic nations in coming days to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Saudi Arabia’s investment minister said on Wednesday.
 
“We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh,” said Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.
 
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, Etemadonline news reported, the first visit by an Iranian head of state since Tehran and Riyadh ended years of hostility under a China-brokered deal in March
 

Biden on Gaza
 
President Biden believes that “reoccupation [of Gaza] by Israeli forces isn’t the right thing to do,” White House national security council spokesman John Kirby said late on Tuesday. He spoke after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials said they intended to retain control of security in Gaza after the war with Hamas.
 
“We’re having active discussions with our Israeli counterparts about what post-conflict Gaza looks like,” Kirby said. “One thing there’s absolutely no daylight on is Hamas can’t be part of that equation.”
 
Israeli cop stabbed by 16-year-old
 
A 20-year-old Israeli border police officer on Monday died due to severe injuries after being stabbed in Jerusalem even as their month-long war continues. 
 
She was stabbed by a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, a resident of East Jerusalem, who was later shot dead. 
 
Sgt Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin of Georgia was patrolling Jerusalems Old City when she was targeted, reported Wall Street Journal. Suffering critical injuries during the assault, she later succumbed to her wounds.
israel Gaza Hamas Saudi Arabia palestine

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

