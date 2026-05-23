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Home / World News / Trump likely to decide by Sunday on resuming war with Iran: Report

Trump likely to decide by Sunday on resuming war with Iran: Report

Trump told Axios that it was a "solid 50/50" as to whether he would be able to make a "good" deal or else "blow them to kingdom come"

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was meeting with his negotiators to discuss Iran's latest offer and would likely decide by Sunday whether to resume the war, US media outlet Axios reported.

Trump told Axios that it was a "solid 50/50" as to whether he would be able to make a "good" deal or else "blow them to kingdom come."  The US President said he would meet with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the proposal from Tehran. Vice President J D Vance, who is in Ohio, is likely to return to Washington to join the meeting.

 

Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir was in Tehran to discuss with the negotiators on the fine print of the peace deal.

In Delhi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "There's been some progress done, some progress made.Even as I speak to you now, there's some work being done.There is a chance that, whether it's later today, tomorrow (Sunday), in a couple of days, we may have something to say."  Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, said the President has said one way or the other, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, the Strait needs to be open without tolls, and Tehran needs to turn over its highly enriched uranium.

Trump told Axios that he would only take a deal that covers issues like uranium enrichment and the fate of Iran's existing stockpile.

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The US and Iran are negotiating a letter of intent to end the war and commit to 30 days of more in-depth negotiations, Axios reported.

"I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good," Trump said.

He acknowledged that "some people would much rather have a deal and others would rather resume the war," but rejected the idea that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "worried" that he might make an unfavourable deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions West Asia and the Gulf

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

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