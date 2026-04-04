Trump warns Iran to open Hormuz Strait or face 'hell' in 48 hours

US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran that it had 48 hours left to comply with his 10-day deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz, failing which “hell will rain down on them”. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deadline, set to expire on April 6, was nearing its end, reiterating his demand that Tehran either “make a deal” or ensure the strategic waterway remains open. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD," he wrote.

In a separate post, Trump pointed to recent US economic data, citing strong jobs growth and a sharp drop in the trade deficit, which he attributed to his tariff policies. He added that efforts were also underway to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, signing off with his “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“Not only were the jobs numbers GREAT yesterday, 178,000 new jobs, but the TRADE DEFICIT was down 55%, the biggest drop in history. THANK YOU MR. TARIFF! All of this and, simultaneously, getting rid of a Nuclear Iran. MAGA!!!” he wrote.

The conflict, now in its 36th day, has continued to escalate with little sign of diplomatic progress. Earlier in the day, a projectile struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran told the agency that one member of the plant’s physical protection staff was killed, while no impact on nuclear safety systems or radiation levels was reported.

The situation remains volatile, marked by sustained military exchanges and an expanding range of targets.

Iran has claimed it shot down two US warplanes since Friday, an F-15E Strike Eagle over central Iran and an A-10 Thunderbolt II near the Strait of Hormuz. US and Israeli forces are said to be conducting search and rescue operations for at least one missing crew member, while one pilot from the F-15 has been rescued.

Meanwhile, US and Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian infrastructure, including steel and energy facilities as well as key transport links near Tehran. Iran, in response, has launched missile attacks on Israeli territory and struck energy infrastructure across the Gulf, with fires reported at a Kuwaiti oil refinery.