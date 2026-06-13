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Home / World News / US and Iran signal peace deal near despite differences over terms

US and Iran signal peace deal near despite differences over terms

The United States and Iran signalled that an agreement to end their conflict was nearing completion, while Pakistan said a final peace text had been agreed

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Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 12:17 AM IST

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The United States and Iran signalled on Friday that an agreement to end their conflict was close, with a senior US administration official saying a text was in place that both sides found acceptable.
 
Iran's decision-making bodies were meeting to discuss the memorandum, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson said.
 
Pakistan, which has for weeks sought to broker a deal, said a final text of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran had been reached.
 
"Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X.
 
 
Leaked terms of the proposed memorandum of understanding outlined by Western, Pakistani and Iranian sources on Friday appeared to favour Iran, drawing criticism from US President Donald Trump, who dismissed the reports as inaccurate.
 
While there were minor differences in the various accounts, all appeared to offer Tehran much of what it has demanded so far, with Trump appearing to secure little beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran shut after the US and Israel launched attacks in February.
 
However, a senior US administration official said the deal was specific about reopening the strait and the removal of enriched nuclear material. The official said Iran would receive significant sanctions relief based on its compliance with the terms of any agreement.

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 12:17 AM IST

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