The US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia's accounting practices, said ​two people briefed on the matter, adding to the legal woes facing the scandal-hit chip giant.

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that the SEC was probing Nvidia but said it could not ascertain the focus of the investigation. The people, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential issues, ‌said SEC enforcement staff are scrutinizing potential accounting issues ​at the company.

A spokesperson for the ​SEC declined to comment. Spokespeople for Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters ​could not immediately determine when the SEC opened its inquiry or exactly what potential accounting issues the watchdog is examining. Investigations are not evidence of wrongdoing and many close without resulting in enforcement action.

Still, the accounting focus of the probe, which Reuters is reporting for the first time, increases ​pressure on Nvidia, whose investors are still reeling from revelations about ousted CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital relationships, ‌including with Alice Huang, who US authorities suspect is a Chinese spy. China has denied ​she is a spy.

Alice Huang led Singapore-based Megaspeed, historically a large Nvidia chip customer, people familiar with the matter have said. US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over possible violations of export controls related ‌to alleged shipments of Nvidia AI chips ​to China, the US Justice and Commerce ‌departments said this week.

The crisis has sent shares in Nvidia, a linchpin of the ‌AI boom, tumbling more than a third and stoked calls in Washington for tougher action on tech ​threats posed by Beijing.

Megaspeed has said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and that it conducted "lawful business." Reuters has not been able to ​reach Alice Huang. Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a November 8 statement following the reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to ‌her by name.

The SEC probe is the latest of Nvidia's legal woes. The Justice Department has ‌also been reviewing Nvidia's $12.9-billion deal to buy open-source platform Hugging Face alongside a broader antitrust investigation into the company's acquisitions and practices, Reuters reported last month.