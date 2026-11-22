By Steve Fisher, Paulina Villegas and Alan Feuer

When Mexican soldiers arrived in trucks at the house holding one of Mexico’s most wanted drug lords, they were welcomed by heavy gunfire.

The soldiers, part of an elite special forces unit, also opened fire and stormed toward their target. They seized Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, who the US authorities say led a criminal group that trafficked vast quantities of drugs to the United States and fueled years of bloodshed in Mexico.

After at least two failed attempts by the Mexican authorities over the years, they finally had handcuffs on Mr. Meza Flores, one of a string of top cartel bosses that Mexico, with help from the United States, has captured or killed.

In this case, Mr. Meza Flores had landed on the FBI’s most-wanted fugitive list, accused of leading a syndicate that has used violence and intimidation to build a criminal empire spanning dozens of countries, funneling staggering quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States and worldwide.

Whether his arrest puts a dent in the drug trade remains to be seen, but taking down such a major figure was a significant victory. The authorities’ next problem was getting him out of Sinaloa, the Mexican state in the depths of a chaotic cartel war.

The operation began around 4 p.m. Friday, after weeks of collaboration between the Mexican military and US intelligence officials, according to officials familiar with the raid’s details who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss them candidly. As the raid unfolded, residents recorded footage of army helicopters, flaming cars and firefights in the streets.

And in the operation’s aftermath, US officials revealed that they had assisted with key intelligence — a sensitive point in US-Mexican relations, as the Trump administration has pressured President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico to be even more aggressive against drug cartels. Ms. Sheinbaum has supported increased security cooperation with the United States but firmly rejected President Trump’s proposal to deploy US forces on Mexican soil.

During those weeks of quiet collaboration, the officials said, the Mexican authorities gave their US counterparts intelligence that helped locate Mr. Meza Flores and his family members. Whenever the weather allowed, the United States flew drone reconnaissance missions, at the request and authorization of the Mexican government, over the area where Mr. Meza Flores was believed to be.

Mexican military analysts then pieced together his daily routines, intercepting his communications and studying him on live video feed from the drones, according to one of the officials.

Using intercepted text messages with his mother, wife and sister, investigators identified parties and meetings that Mr. Meza Flores — the subject of a bounty of up to $5 million from the United States for information leading to his capture — planned to attend, the official said.

On Friday, Mexican special forces tracked him with intercepted radio and phone communications and drone surveillance to a home in Guasave, a city in Sinaloa, where they believed they could move in with limited collateral damage, the official said. The analysts identified Mr. Meza Flores at the house by his voice, his build and the way he walked.

An Arizona-based task force of the US Northern Command, part of the US military, also forwarded intelligence to a joint US-Mexican effort, according to a US military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US assessments.

The operation would still have to pierce Guasave, a criminal stronghold where Mr. Meza Flores and his operatives had for decades defied Mexico’s security forces. So the Mexican authorities planned diversionary raids, including one in Los Mochis, a Sinaloa city to the northwest.

While that took place, more than two dozen undercover soldiers from the Mexican Army’s most elite team, called the Joint Special Force, entered Guasave.

As the special forces stormed into the house, dozens of other soldiers moved in to cover them and two Mexican Army Black Hawk helicopters strafed cartel gunmen — setting off a firefight that was caught on video and shared online by Guasave residents. The gunmen fired back with .50-caliber weapons mounted on armored pickup trucks.

Then, with Mr. Meza Flores captured, two military helicopters flew over the house and headed toward Los Mochis as another distraction. A third hovered overhead to engage cartel gunmen. As the battle raged, special forces swept Mr. Meza Flores into an armored vehicle and out of Guasave.

Mr. Meza Flores arrived in Mexico City at 5:20 a.m. Saturday aboard a military transport plane, Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

The ministry said seven people suspected of being cartel members were killed and eight people were arrested during the operation. The arrested included people described as high-ranking cartel operatives, such as Mr. Meza Flores’s cousin, whom the Mexican authorities called his second-in-command, and a brother-in-law identified as a financial operative.

Four Mexican soldiers were also killed in the operation, Mexican officials said, adding that there had been no reports so far of civilian casualties.

After Mr. Meza Flores arrived in Mexico City, US officials began to disclose their part. The ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, on social media said “the exchange of strategic intelligence” had contributed to the capture. The Department of Homeland Security said the arrest followed coordination by the agency, the FBI and the Mexican authorities.

On Saturday morning, American officials hailed the capture of Mr. Meza Flores as a major success in the tightening cooperation between US and Mexican security forces.

In a statement, Homeland Security called Mr. Meza Flores’s arrest “a major blow to one of Mexico’s most powerful cartel networks,” and the Drug Enforcement Administration called the arrest a “significant victory” against one of Mexico’s most violent criminal networks.

“These operations demonstrate the power of global cooperation, intelligence sharing, and a unified commitment to dismantling transnational criminal organizations,” the D.E.A. head, Terry Cole, said on social media.

Mr. Meza Flores faces federal charges in the United States of narcoterrorism, providing material support to terrorism and engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, the agency said. He could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

His arrest is the latest in a string of remarkable operations by the Mexican authorities, who hope to turn the tide in the long battle with cartels. Mexico's government has in recent years cracked down on the Sinaloa Cartel, killed the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and heightened drug interdiction efforts, which they say have resulted in fewer border fentanyl seizures.

Much about the future of Mr. Meza Flores’s network remains unclear, though. Drug smuggling has persisted through the capture or killing of other major cartel figures, and intense violence has broken out in past cases, as commanders vied to succeed their leader.

The Sinaloa Cartel, which dominates Sinaloa State, was already plagued by a violent power struggle, and the arrest of Mr. Meza Flores could start a fight for control of his territory and prolong the cartel war, said Eduardo Zerón, a former Mexican national security official.

“Capturing or killing a kingpin rarely dismantles the organization and almost always increases violence in the short term,” he said. “These leaders hold together a network of cells, criminal partners and arrangements with local authorities. When they fall, midlevel commanders fight for control, allies reassess their loyalties and rivals move in.”

La Mayiza, one of two factions fighting for control of the cartel, has now lost its strongest ally at a time when it was already under strain, Mr. Zerón said. The arrest could give its rival faction, Los Chapitos, a chance to regain ground.

For many Mexicans, Friday night’s eruption of violence was both familiar and terrifying. Lilia Angelica Madueño, a lawyer, had been walking down the street when the gunfire rang out. She threw herself to the ground, she said, and watched convoys of heavily armed cartel gunmen roll past in armored vehicles.

She sheltered with a friend inside a Guasave spa for hours, waiting for the gunfire to die down as helicopters hovered. Like many Sinaloa residents, Ms. Madueño had lived through similar outbursts of violence, like the 2019 cartel siege of Culiacán, the state capital, that forced the authorities to release another drug lord’s son hours after his capture.

“It was horrible,” she said. “We knew this could happen because this person has been living here for years, but you can never really prepare for something like this.”