Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump aide blames China for 'damaging global economy' after rare earth curb

Trump aide blames China for 'damaging global economy' after rare earth curb

Bessent argued that China's restrictions on critical minerals reflect internal economic challenges and a desire to drag the rest of the world along with it

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

Bessent's remarks came after China announced broad restrictions on rare earth and critical mineral exports. | Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has accused China of attempting to "damage the global economy" following Beijing’s introduction of extensive export restrictions on rare earth elements and critical minerals, according to a report by the Financial Times.
 
Bessent argued that China’s move, expected to disrupt international supply chains, reflects internal economic challenges and a desire to drag the rest of the world along with it.

‘China will be hurt the most’

Highlighting that China is the largest global supplier of these materials, Bessent said, “Maybe there is some Leninist business model where hurting your customers is considered a good idea… but if they aim to slow down the global economy, they will be hurt the most.” 
 
 
He claimed that China is currently facing a recession and is attempting to “export its way out of it". However, Bessent warned that this strategy is likely to worsen China’s position on the global stage.

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Modi govt after Trump calls Pak army chief his 'favourite'

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

Trump port fees bring added headache for Chinese shipping companies

US China flag, US-China flag

China asks US to 'show sincerity for dialogue' during working-level talks

Hanwha, Hanwha Philly Shipyard

China hits back at US on shipping with Hanwha Ocean sanctions, probe

Donald Trump, Trump

At risk of his career, Trump calls Italian PM Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful'

US mulls 100% tariffs on China

Bessent's remarks came after China announced broad restrictions on rare earth and critical mineral exports, prompting US President Donald Trump to threaten a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese imports starting November 1.
 
On China's move, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want depression for his country, and neither do I. The USA wants to help China, not hurt it!!!”

Trump on track to meet Xi

US officials were reportedly surprised by what they viewed as "China’s disproportionate restrictions on critical mineral supplies", the Financial Times reported. The move comes just weeks before Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
According to Reuters, Bessent has assured that Trump remains on track to meet Xi in South Korea in late October, where the two sides will try to de-escalate tensions over tariff threats and export controls.

US has countermeasures in place

The US had already drafted potential countermeasures if an agreement could not be reached, the Financial Times report noted, adding that the issue would be a priority at the upcoming G7 meetings in Washington this week, alongside World Bank-IMF discussions.
 
The report also highlighted that the US is considering requiring licenses for companies exporting software to China, a move that could have significant consequences for Chinese industries.
 

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon fires employee who protested company's ties to Israeli govt

Shehbaz Sharif, Donald Trump

Pak PM Sharif lauds Trump's efforts in Gaza deal, calls him 'man of peace'

rare earth magnet, magnet

China restricts rare earth exports, threatening US semiconductor, AI growth

shipping, trade

Nations meet to consider regulations to drive green transition in shipping

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden welcomes hostage release, ceasefire deal, commends Trump

Topics : Donald Trump China minerals Global economy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon