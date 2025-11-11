Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Vodafone to increase dividend for first time in 8 yrs after Germany growth

Vodafone to increase dividend for first time in 8 yrs after Germany growth

The group slashed its dividend by 40% in May 2019 after the cost of buying 5G spectrum caused its debt to balloon

Vodafone

It is now the biggest or one of the biggest players in each of its markets and it has a growth strategy that underpins its medium-term outlook to increase free cash flow. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone's shareholders will be rewarded with the first dividend increase in eight years after a return to growth in Germany helped the European mobile and broadband operator upgrade its earnings outlook. 
Shares in the British company, which are trading at two-and-a-half-year highs, rose 5 per cent to 94 pence after it reported on Tuesday a 5.9 per cent rise in first-half adjusted earnings to 5.73 billion euros ($6.68 billion). 
The group slashed its dividend by 40 per cent in May 2019 after the cost of buying 5G spectrum caused its debt to balloon. 
Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle has reshaped Vodafone since she took over in January 2023, merging with rival Three in Britain to become the market leader and exiting tough markets in Spain and Italy. 
 
It is now the biggest or one of the biggest players in each of its markets and it has a growth strategy that underpins its medium-term outlook to increase free cash flow. 

Also Read

Vodafone Idea share price today

Vodafone Idea share price soars 6% on Q2 results; key highlights inside

Bihar Election, Polls, Poll, Election, EVM

Bihar exit polls results 2025 LIVE news: 67.14% voter turnout registered till 5:00 pm, says ECI

stubble burning

Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana worsening Delhi-NCR AQI: Supreme Court

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Kamdhenu Q2 results: PAT rises 18% to ₹18.7 crore on lower expenses

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

Sugar output in India to increase 18.6% to 30.95 MT in 2025-26: ISMA

"It's been a long time since this happened in Vodafone and we are pleased that we are able to share this with our investors," Della Valle told reporters on Tuesday. 
She said a new progressive dividend policy would deliver an expected increase of 2.5 per cent in the year to the end of March 2026. 
RETURN TO GROWTH IN GERMANY 
Vodafone returned to growth in Germany in the second quarter after the impact of a 2024 change in TV subscription rules ended.
It also said it had made a fast start in bringing together the Vodafone and Three networks in Britain. 
"In the second quarter, we saw service revenue accelerating, with good performances in the UK, Turkey and Africa, and a return to top-line growth in Germany," Della Valle said. 
The company expects to be at the "upper end" of its full-year forecasts for adjusted core earnings of 11.3-11.6 billion euros and group adjusted free cash flow of 2.4-2.6 billion euros.

More From This Section

Car blast, blast

At least 12 killed in suicide blast outside court in Pak's Islamabad

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Romania finds possible drone fragments after Russian strikes on Ukraine

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Ecommerce to grow 16% in Southeast Asia as video, AI reshape shopping

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

US govt shutdown nears end, but would leave lasting impact on economy

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Tensions rise between Japan, China after PM Takaichi's remarks over Taiwan

Topics : Vodafone results dividend Germany telcos' revenue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon