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Home / World News / Strikes hit Iran energy sites hours after Trump pauses attack plan: Report

Strikes hit Iran energy sites hours after Trump pauses attack plan: Report

Strikes reportedly hit Iranian energy facilities in Isfahan and Khorramshahr hours after US President Donald Trump announced a pause on planned attacks after 'productive talks'

US Israel strike Iran

In Khorramshahr, a projectile struck an area outside a gas pipeline station, a district official said. (Representative image: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:52 AM IST

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Hours after US President Donald Trump announced a pause on attacks targeting Iran’s power infrastructure, strikes were reported at energy facilities in the cities of Isfahan and Khorramshahr, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.
 
The report said a gas administration building and a gas pressure reduction station on Kaveh Street in northern Isfahan were hit on Tuesday, damaging parts of the facility and several nearby homes. In Khorramshahr, a projectile struck an area outside a gas pipeline station, a district official said. 
 
This came after Trump ordered a five-day pause on planned military strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive" talks with Tehran as discussions continued. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry denies his claims of any talks between the two sides
 

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Topics : US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Iran BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

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