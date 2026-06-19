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Home / World News / White House postpones Vance-led negotiations with Iran in Switzerland

White House postpones Vance-led negotiations with Iran in Switzerland

White House said plans for the next round of technical negotiations with Iran have not been finalised, although the US delegation is prepared to leave for Switzerland at first available opportunity

US Vice President JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 7:11 AM IST

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The White House says Vice President JD Vance isn't leaving Thursday for Switzerland to lead a new round of talks with Iran about its nuclear programme, citing difficult logistics for negotiations meant to add details to an agreement signed by President Donald Trump a day ago.

The White House said in a statement that plans for the technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran nuclear agreement Switzerland

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 7:11 AM IST

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