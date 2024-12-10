Business Standard
World Human Rights Day 2024: History, significance, theme, quotes and more

Human Rights Day 2024: Every year, the world observes Human Rights Day on December 10, to spread awareness worldwide of basic liberties and rights

New Delhi
Dec 10 2024

World Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10. It is a testament to the universal commitment to equality, freedom, and human dignity. Human rights play a vital role as a preventative, protective and transformative force for good. This day also empowers people and communities across the world to build a better future.

World Human Rights Day 2024: History

World Human Rights Day was established in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). It is the first global enunciation of human rights. 
 
This landmark document outlined the fundamental rights that every individual is entitled to, regardless of race, religion, gender, or nationality.
 
 
Human Rights Day was formally adopted at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on 4 December 1950, when the General Assembly declared resolution 423 (V). It invited all the member states and any other interested organisations to celebrate the day as they saw fit. The Human Rights Day is celebrated to honour this monumental achievement and to remind the world of its collective responsibility to uphold these principles.

World Human Rights Day 2024: Significance

World Human Rights Day emphasises the importance of protecting and promoting human rights across the world. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight against discrimination, oppression, and inequality. The day also acknowledges the contributions of activists, organizations, and governments working tirelessly to safeguard these rights.
 
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights sets out a broad range of fundamental rights and freedoms to which all people are entitled. World Human Rights Day guarantees the rights of every individual everywhere, without distinction based on nationality, place of residence, gender, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, or any other status.

In 2024, with the rise of conflicts, social inequalities, and environmental crises across the world, the need to reaffirm the universality of human rights has become very critical. This day encourages individuals and nations alike to advocate for a world where justice and equality prevail.

World Human Rights Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Human Rights Day 2024 is “Our rights, our future, right now.”

World Human Rights Day 2024: 20 Quotes to share

  1. "To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." – Nelson Mandela
  2. "The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened." – John F. Kennedy
  3. "A right delayed is a right denied." – Martin Luther King Jr.
  4. "Human rights are not a privilege conferred by the government. They are every human being's entitlement by virtue of his humanity." – Mother Teresa
  5. "We are all born equal in dignity and rights." – Universal Declaration of Human Rights
  6. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." – Martin Luther King Jr.
  7. "Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed." – Martin Luther King Jr.
  8. "There can be no peace without justice and respect for human rights." – Irene Khan
  9. "Without justice, there can be no human rights." – Malcolm X
  10. "Human rights must work to uplift human dignity, not become tools for political gains." – Kofi Annan
  11. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." – Edmund Burke
  12. "It is not enough to be compassionate. You must act." – Dalai Lama
  13. "Change is never easy, but always possible." – Barack Obama
  14. "The human soul longs for freedom, and this day reminds us to protect it at all costs." – Ban Ki-moon
  15. "The time is always right to do what is right." – Martin Luther King Jr.
  16. "Each time a man stands up for an ideal, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope." – Robert F. Kennedy
  17. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." – Nelson Mandela
  18. "Hope will never be silent." – Harvey Milk
  19. "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." – Theodore Parker
  20. "We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now." – Martin Luther King Jr.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

