How Pakistan got the Bomb

Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb: A Story of Defiance, Deterrence and Deviance Hassan Abbas Penguin Random House 341 pages; Rs 699 Few nation states export terrorism. Fewer still proliferate nuclear weapon systems.

Pakistan has done both. By taking such a path, Pakistan has become an international problem to contend with and much less a normal nation state to engage with. Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb tells the story of a major component that constitutes this Pakistan “problem” — how and why Pakistan acquired its nuclear weapons, and then went on to export ...