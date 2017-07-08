Museum going

I haven’t been watching any movies lately as I’m currently road tripping across American East Coast for the very first time in my life. But I have had more than a pit stop at Washington DC where I decided to visit art galleries the size of Texas across the nation’s capital. It was the most surreal experience of my life to enter the main lobby of the National Gallery of Art. I straightaway went to see the French Impressionists on display at that opportune moment, as part of the “Eighteenth Century French Painting” exhibition. Edouard ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?