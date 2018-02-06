Airtel offers 2x data, add-on SIM with unlimited calls with postpaid plans

has revised its Infinity with additional data, in yet another move to take on younger rival Under the revised infinity plans, announced soon after Jio revised its plans and booster packs to offer more data at discounted price, is now offering twice the data at the same price. Here are the details of the revised Infinity plans: Airtel Rs 399 Infinity plan In the Rs 399 infinity plan, Airtel is now offering 20 GB internet data, along with free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack comes bundled with free subscription of Wynk music app. Airtel Rs 499 Infinity plan In the Rs 499 Infinity plan, Airtel will now offer 40 GB internet data, along with free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack comes bundled with free subscription of Wynk music, Airtel TV app. Under the plan, the company is also offering free handset damage protection and access to Prime services for a year. Airtel Rs 799 Infinity plan Under the Rs 799 Infinity plan, Airtel will give 60 GB internet data, along with free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack comes bundled with free subscription of Wynk music, Airtel TV app.

The company is also offering free handset damage protection and access to Prime services for a year under this plan. Additionally, the plan comes with an option to avail of one free add-on connection with unlimited free calls. Airtel Rs 1,199 Infinity plan In the Rs 1,199 infinity plan, Airtel is now offering 90 GB internet data, along with free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack comes bundled with free subscription of Wynk music, Airtel TV app. Under the plan, the company is also offering free handset damage protection and access to Prime services for a year. Additionally, the plan comes with an option to avail of two free add-on connections with unlimited free calls. Airtel Infinity plans