France's Altran buys out Aricent from KKR for $2 bn

The Paris-based technology company Altran
said it would buy design and engineering services firm Aricent
from a group of investors led by KKR
for $2 billion.
The US-headquartered Aricent
has over 10,500 employees, a majority of whom operate at centres located in India, who cater to the needs of the firm’s global clients. The firm competes with Indian IT service providers such as Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra to sevice clients globally.
Altran
has made several acquisitions in the recent past, including the Bengaluru-based product engineering company GlobalEdge Software, the Pune-based Pricol technologies and the Bengaluru-based Sicon Design technologies.
“Altran
will now have superior scale and scope, and master all criteria necessary to lead the industry- a global presence and reach, leadership across most industries, strong expertise in key technology domains and a superior global delivery supply chain,” said Dominique Cerutti, Chairman & CEO of the Altran
Group in a statement.
Aricent
was earlier known as Flextronics comprising the Delhi-based Hughes Software Systems and the Chennai-based Future Software communications. The company was acquired by KKR
almost a decade ago for almost $900 million and has strong employee base of 10,500 staff members, most of whom are located in India. It has operations in Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Aricent
is one of the first investments by the New York-headquartered KKR
in India.
“We are well-positioned to merge our engineering and design capabilities with those of Altran
to create a global leader in R&D engineering services with enormous scale, unparalleled capability, and unique and differentiated innovation. We look forward to working closely with Dominique Cerutti
and his leadership team to bring even greater value to our clients,” said Frank Kern, CEO, Aricent.
Aricent
brings design and engineering capabilities to help its clients get to market faster, transform legacy products to digital, and create new revenue opportunities. Among the company’s assets is the iconic brand frog.
With this acquisition, Altran
is expected to complete the operational and financial objectives of the Altran
2020 Ignition plan as early as 2018 and will be in a position to accelerate and capture emerging demand and new opportunities, said the company.
Altran
expects a profit boost of over €50 million from additional revenue and cost cuts arising out of these acquisitions.
The latest acquisition
is expected to generate €150 million of additional revenues, translating into €25 million EBITDA run-rate synergies and €25 million of delivery and cost synergies, claimed the Nasdaq-listed Altran.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU