has partnered with to carry out research and development (R&D) activities for strengthening battery engineering and related sub-parts, especially for is the first institution to set up such an initiative to develop the electric mobility ecosystem in India with industry participation.

will sponsor the (CoBE) at

The Head of and e-Mobility Solutions at Ashok Leyland, Karthick Athmanathan, said that with this initiative in battery engineering, the company would be a participant in India's aggressive push to stay ahead of the curve as far as electric mobility is concerned.

CoBE will be a key partner in the country's electric mobility vision and will help in understanding this technology better. It will also help in staying ahead of global players.

In August, formed a strategic alliance with SUN Mobility, which is promoted by Reva founder Chetan Maini and Uday Khemka, to develop electric mobility solutions.

has been focusing on solutions for as it targets achieving nearly 10-15 per cent of its total bus volume from e-vehicles by 2020.

Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director of IIT Madras, said, "Battery engineering, specifically for electric vehicles, is a very important emerging area of research and innovation. By pledging long-term support and collaborating with the CoBE at IIT Madras, is making a significant contribution to this critical technology for India's future energy and transportation needs."

Professor Devendra Jalihal heads the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT-Madras. Under this department, the CoBE functions and carries out multi-disciplinary research work in several areas related to batteries and electric vehicles, including battery management systems, battery testing, battery charging, and developing national standards for communication between and cloud servers.