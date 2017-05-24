Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Shuva Mandal named new Tata group general counsel
Business Standard

Asus Zenfone smartphone with live streaming feature to launch today

The real-time enhancement will allow users to create glamorous live-streams

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Asus, Peter Chang
Peter Chang, Regional Head - South Asia & Country Manager - System Business Group, Asus India, at a press meet in Kolkata. Photo: Subrata Majumder

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer Asus is set to launch a new smartphone in its Zenfone series on May 24. The smartphone is expected to sport real-time enhancements for both video and audio for live streaming and selfie videos.

"The real-time enhancement will allow users to create and share more glamorous and audible live-streams on their favourite social networking sites like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram from anywhere at anytime," told the industry sources.

Earlier this month, the company launched Zenfone Go 5.5, another addition to its Go series, at Rs 8,499. The arc-designed device features 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras with dual-LED real-tone flash at the back.

Zenfone Go 5.5 is powered by Qualcomm 8916 Quad-core processor, Adreno 306 GPU and has 2GB RAM, 16GB on-board memory that can be expanded up to 128GB.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Asus Zenfone smartphone with live streaming feature to launch today

The real-time enhancement will allow users to create glamorous live-streams

The real-time enhancement will allow users to create glamorous live-streams

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer Asus is set to launch a new smartphone in its Zenfone series on May 24. The smartphone is expected to sport real-time enhancements for both video and audio for live streaming and selfie videos.

"The real-time enhancement will allow users to create and share more glamorous and audible live-streams on their favourite social networking sites like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram from anywhere at anytime," told the industry sources.

Earlier this month, the company launched Zenfone Go 5.5, another addition to its Go series, at Rs 8,499. The arc-designed device features 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras with dual-LED real-tone flash at the back.

Zenfone Go 5.5 is powered by Qualcomm 8916 Quad-core processor, Adreno 306 GPU and has 2GB RAM, 16GB on-board memory that can be expanded up to 128GB.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Asus Zenfone smartphone with live streaming feature to launch today

The real-time enhancement will allow users to create glamorous live-streams

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer Asus is set to launch a new smartphone in its Zenfone series on May 24. The smartphone is expected to sport real-time enhancements for both video and audio for live streaming and selfie videos.

"The real-time enhancement will allow users to create and share more glamorous and audible live-streams on their favourite social networking sites like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram from anywhere at anytime," told the industry sources.

Earlier this month, the company launched Zenfone Go 5.5, another addition to its Go series, at Rs 8,499. The arc-designed device features 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras with dual-LED real-tone flash at the back.

Zenfone Go 5.5 is powered by Qualcomm 8916 Quad-core processor, Adreno 306 GPU and has 2GB RAM, 16GB on-board memory that can be expanded up to 128GB.

image
Business Standard
177 22