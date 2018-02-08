Auto Expo 2018: Clean mobility focused start-ups a new highlight

are using the as a platform to showcase their product and create a buzz among the public while trying to attract some investments. About a dozen are participating in the Expo, with nine of them working in the field of electric mobility. In the 2016 edition of the expo, only two had participated. Even though a number of established automakers are yet to spell out a clear roadmap for electric mobility and their commercial launch, these are ready with the products and solutions. However, their struggle is all about managing the cost of the final product and commercialising them. Besides electric vehicles, some present are working in the area of bike customisation, motorsports, auto gaming arena, autonomous vehicle and so on. All of them are showcasing their capabilities. Bangalore-based Emflux Motors, a startup, launched India's first electric superbike, in 600-650cc motorcycle segment. Swedish start-up Uniti, which has tied up Indian firm Bird Mobility, showcased a two-seater electric vehicle that operates on a joystick. The company plans to launch five seater car by 2020 and has started taking orders with a booking amount of Rs 1,000.

Albin Wilson, Art Director and senior representative Uniti said the company is developing a five-seater car that would cost around Rs 714,000 and could run for 200 km on a single charge.