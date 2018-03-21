Bayer clears EU hurdle for $62.5-bn takeover of Monsanto with BASF sale

German conglomerate won antitrust approval on Wednesday for it's $62.5 billion buys of US peer Monsanto, the last of a trio of mega-mergers that will reshape the agrochemicals industry.

The tie-up is set to create a company with control of more than a quarter of the world's seed and pesticides market.

Driven by shifting weather patterns, competition in grain exports and a faltering global farm economy, Dow and Dupont, and ChemChina and Syngenta had earlier led the wave of consolidation in the sector.

Environmental and farming groups have opposed all three deals, worried about their power and their advantage in digital farming data, which can tell farmers how and when to till, sow, spray, fertilise and pick crops based on algorithms.

The European Commission said addressed its concerns with its offer to sell a swathe of assets to boost rival confirming a Reuters story on February 28.

"Our decision ensures that there will be effective competition and innovation in seeds, pesticides and digital agriculture markets also after this merger," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"In particular, we have made sure that the number of global players actively competing in these markets stays the same."

has already reached a deal to sell certain seed and herbicide assets for 5.9 billion euros ($7.2 billion) to and to give it a license to its global digital farming data. It will also divest its vegetable seeds business to

The Commission is due to decide on the deal by April 16.

China has given conditional approval to the and deal, which has won the green light in Brazil. It is currently being reviewed by US and Russia antitrust authorities.