BCAS revokes IndiGo security centre's suspension

'We have conducted a fresh inspection of the training institute,' said BCAS Director General

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has revoked the suspension of IndiGo's security training institute after the airline gave a commitment that its 1300 cabin crew will undergo refresher course and examination once again.



"We have conducted a fresh inspection of the training institute. The airline has given us a written commitment that its 1300 cabin crew will undergo a refresher course and give an examination again by September 30. It has also agreed to conduct computerised examination," said director general Kumar Rajesh Chandra.



Last week the country's aviation security regulator suspended the training institute's licence after a probe found irregularities in examination process. Pilots and cabin crew are required to undergo six day training and are certified by as they are the first respondents of hijack and bomb threats. The found that single examination paper was repeated on eight occasions and all candidates were securing 95 per cent plus marks. Further the airline had switched from computer to written format for examination without authorisation.



"The order suspending our Aviation Security Training Institute license stands revoked. accords utmost importance to the safety and security of its passengers and operations. We have always demonstrated compliance with all regulatory requirements," an spokesperson said.

Aneesh Phadnis