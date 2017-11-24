Biocon pushes branded formulation business

plans to increase the share of in its sales to 20 per cent from 14 per cent now as it targets $1-billion revenue by the end of 2018-19.

At present, sells branded formulations, including biologics and biosimilars, in India and the UAE. The company plans to expand the business with the launch of new products and entry into new markets. In 2016-17, reported revenue of Rs 4,078 crore.

The company on Thursday launched the anti-cancer biosimilar Bevicazumab under the brand name Krabeva. said the drug featured a unique mechanism that would ensure patients receive quality-ascertained products right up to infusion.

“As Krabeva is being launched in the middle of the third quarter, its impact will reflect in fourth-quarter sales of branded formulations,” said Suresh Subramanian, senior vice-president and head of branded formulations,

The stock gained 1 per cent on Thursday to close at Rs 413.05. The stock has fared better than the pharma index and the Sensex in the year to date, gaining 30.28 per cent.