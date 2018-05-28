Blow for Vedanta as Tamil Nadu orders permanent closure of Sterlite factory

Tamil Nadu has issued a Government Order (GO) to close Group's in Thoothukudi. The development comes after 13 persons were killed last week in police firing during protests against the plant.

The GO states that it is brought to the notice of the government that the did not renew the Consent to Operate to Ltd's copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi in its order dated April 9, 2018. Subsequently, on May 23, 2018 has also issued directions for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit.

"Under sections, 18(1)(b) of the Water Act, 1974 in the larger public interest, the Government endorse the closure direction of the and also direct the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to seal the unit and close the plant permanently," said in the Order.

While welcoming the GO's, protestors said that they needed cabinet decision on this or company would move court to get a stay. They also want the Centre to take a similar stand.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said last Thursday that the state government was taking all steps legally to permanently close down Earlier the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) ordered the closure of the unit with immediate effect and disconnected electricity supply to the plant.

The TNPCB said that during inspections by its officials on May 18 and 19, it was found that the unit was carrying out activities to resume its production operations though permission was not granted.