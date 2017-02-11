CESC, power generation and distribution arm of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has planned an investment of Rs 600 crore in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh to raise wind energy generation from the current 130 megawatt (Mw) to 207 Mw. This addition is likely over the next five-odd weeks.
So far, the group has invested Rs 1,400 crore in the renewable enegery sector, with solar power projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and wind energy in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. In the December quarter, CESC had a five per cent increase in net profit to Rs 152 crore, from Rs 145 crore a year before. Net sales grew three per cent over a year ago to Rs 1,574 crore.
CESC plans Rs 600-cr investment to raise wind energy output
This addition is likely over the next five-odd weeks
Avishek Rakshit |
http://mybs.in/2UTOL7F
CESC, power generation and distribution arm of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has planned an investment of Rs 600 crore in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh to raise wind energy generation from the current 130 megawatt (Mw) to 207 Mw. This addition is likely over the next five-odd weeks.
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Free Brokerage for 1st Month
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- New to investing in shares?
- Open 100% Paperless Demat Account in just 15 mins.
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Your Loan Eligibility Holds the Key to Your Dream Home
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
- Why are More People Applying for Personal Loans?
CESC plans Rs 600-cr investment to raise wind energy output
This addition is likely over the next five-odd weeksThis addition is likely over the next five-odd weeks CESC, power generation and distribution arm of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has planned an investment of Rs 600 crore in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh to raise wind energy generation from the current 130 megawatt (Mw) to 207 Mw. This addition is likely over the next five-odd weeks.
So far, the group has invested Rs 1,400 crore in the renewable enegery sector, with solar power projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and wind energy in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. In the December quarter, CESC had a five per cent increase in net profit to Rs 152 crore, from Rs 145 crore a year before. Net sales grew three per cent over a year ago to Rs 1,574 crore.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU