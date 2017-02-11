CESC plans Rs 600-cr investment to raise wind energy output

This addition is likely over the next five-odd weeks

CESC, power generation and distribution arm of RP- Group, has planned an investment of Rs 600 crore in and to raise wind energy generation from the current 130 megawatt (Mw) to 207 Mw. This addition is likely over the next five-odd weeks.



So far, the group has invested Rs 1,400 crore in the renewable enegery sector, with solar power projects in and Tamil Nadu, and wind energy in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. In the December quarter, had a five per cent increase in net profit to Rs 152 crore, from Rs 145 crore a year before. Net sales grew three per cent over a year ago to Rs 1,574 crore.

