Chai Point goes hi-tech to dip into corporate tea drinkers

Chai Point, India’s largest chain of tea cafes, will soon introduce advanced, (Iot) Internet of Things-enabled tea and coffee dispensers as it expects its business-to-business (B2B) unit to drive nearly 70 per cent of its sales in the coming years. From allowing customers to pay for tea digitally to altering its blend remotely, the new dispensers will do it all. “As we are building these dispensers, we are giving them IoT capabilities and making them more advanced. The next versions are all going to run on Android,” said Amuleek Singh, founder and chief ...