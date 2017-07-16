Data breach: Get proactive about security

Incidents of data breach are occurring with increasing frequency. There’s little that you can do if your service provider does not take adequate security measures. But, if you take a few steps, you can ensure that hackers don’t get access to sensitive information that can cause you financial loss. Recently, details of Reliance Jio customers were posted on a website. Earlier, a hacker stole email addresses and hashed passwords from Zomato’s database. In April, the secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had sent a letter to chief ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?