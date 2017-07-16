Data breach: Get proactive about security

Incidents of data breach are occurring with increasing frequency. There’s little that you can do if your service provider does not take adequate security measures. But, if you take a few steps, you can ensure that hackers don’t get access to sensitive information that can cause you financial loss. Recently, details of Reliance Jio customers were posted on a website. Earlier, a hacker stole email addresses and hashed passwords from Zomato’s database. In April, the secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had sent a letter to chief ...