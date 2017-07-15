DCB Bank Q1 net zooms 39% to Rs 65 crore

Private sector has reported a 39 per cent increase in net at Rs 65 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.



The bank had reported a net of Rs 47 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.



Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 319 crore, up 34 per cent from Rs 237 crore a year ago, the bank said in a filing.During the quarter, net interest income grew by 31.6 per cent to Rs 233 crore, while non-interest income was up by 43.33 per cent to Rs 86 crore.The bank's gross non-performing assets were at 1.74 per cent as on June 30, 2017, slightly up from 1.72 per cent a year ago.Net NPAs stood at 0.92 per cent of the net advances, as against 0.87 per cent in the previous fiscal.

