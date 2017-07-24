Drama in Alembic Board room as minority shareholders rise

As drama unfolded in the board room of the country's oldest pharmaceutical entity Alembic, with minority shareholders pushing for a board seat in Alembic to ensure better investor returns, shares of both Alembic and rallied in the bourses on Monday.

Share prices of Alembic were trading up 10.71 per cent at Rs 44.45 a share during the day thanks to shareholder activism. Pharma shares, too, were up by about 1 per cent to Rs 545.10 a share.

However, sources in the investor community say that most of these minority shareholders (around 440 of the total 1000) were 'created' in the last three days.

Shriram Subramanian, managing director of proxy advisory and corporate governance firm InGovern Research Services, says shareholders at all times have the right to raise their voice if they feel that value can be unlocked. "Although this is something new for India, it happens quite often in the United States," he said.

Small shareholders have moved a resolution to appoint a director (Murali Rajagopalachari, vice-president of Unifi Capital) on the board of Alembic on their behalf at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on 28 July. Subramanian says this is usually done through the postal ballot route.

Unifi Capital, which apparently has 3 per cent stake in Alembic, did not answer to the e-mails sent to them. They have around 3 per cent stake in Alembic.

Small shareholders (under the banner of Unifi) are trying to get their nominated director appointed to the board through Section 151 of the Act 2013, which allows a small shareholder director to be elected through a postal ballot by only those shareholders with a nominal value of less than Rs 20,000.

Alembic demerged in 2011 with the intention of pursuing growth in formulations and export business. The holding company Alembic has interests in real estate (it has unused land assets). It also has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,190 crore but it holds 30 per cent in Alembic Pharmaceuticals, which has a market capitalisation of over Rs 10,304 crore.

Subramanian says shareholders, thus, feel that the share is undervalued and there is potential to be unlocked.

Sources in the investor community said that as many as 440 of these minority shareholders (around 1,000 of them) were created in the last three days, and several of these became shareholders in the past four months or so.

"Unifi is trying to misuse a provision in the Act as it wants mirror shareholding in for Alembic shareholders. This would be unfair for shareholders," said a source on grounds of anonymity.

Legal experts feel that since this is a precedent setting move, Alembic would have to scout all legal possibilities in case it does not feel such a move is beneficial for its larger shareholders and the company.