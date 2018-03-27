Essar Steel insolvency: NCLT defers ArcelorMittal, Numetal hearing to Apr 4

The Ahmedabad Bench of the (NCLT) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of and Numetal's petitions challenging ineligibility of their bids for till April 4. While Numetal had moved the on March 20, had done so on Monday, March 26 challenging the decision to declare their bids ineligible. Adjourning the hearing till next Wednesday, April 4, Manorama Kumari, the adjudicating authority at NCLT's Ahmedabad bench observed that the second round of bidding for would continue to be held on April 2. The Committee of Creditors in Essar Steel's case had called for a second round of bidding on April 2, after finding both Numetal and ArcelorMittal's bids ineligible. Represented by Darius Khambatta as the legal counsel, CoC told the bench that both and Numetal can bid afresh on April 2, along with other parties that had had submitted expressions of interest for in the first round. "Nothing stops them from rebidding on April 2," Khambatta told the bench on Tuesday. Challenging the disqualification from first round of bidding, Numetal's legal counsel had prayed for deferment of the second round of bidding to a later date which was not admitted by the bench. On the other hand, represented by as the legal counsel, too had objected to such deferment of the bidding post April 2. In his argument, the CoC's counsel maintained that with the 270 days insolvency resolution timeline set to end on April 29, the bidding process was required to be completed at the earliest. Khambatta argued that the disqualified bidders had 10 days since their disqualification on March 23 to take corrective measures before bidding again the second round.

While ArcelorMittal's bid was disqualified on grounds of the company still being a promoter of the defaulter on the stock exchanges, Numetal's bid was rejected because 25 per cent of its shares were owned by an offshore trust, with Rewant Ruia, a Ruia family member, as a beneficiary. The Ruias are the promoters of

In an earlier statement, had said that it believed that its "strong and competitive" bid for Essar Steel, submitted on February 12, was fully eligible and therefore should have been placed before the Committee of Creditors by the resolution professional.

"However we received formal notification on March 23 that our bid was deemed ineligible due to the technicality of still being a promoter of on the stock exchange, even though we had sold our shareholding before submitting the offer. Furthermore, the stock exchanges have confirmed that was declassified as a promoter of We have therefore today proposed a legal challenge to the decision of the resolution professional in the court in Ahmedabad. This is also critical in order to ensure we protect our rights in the process, given the legal challenge by Numetal against the decision," the statement from read.