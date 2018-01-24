Festive sale battle wages on: Amazon India, Flipkart claim top spot

Online marketplace giant India on Wednesday claimed to have sold twice as much as its biggest competition during the first three days of the — its the biggest sale since Diwali — held during January 21-24. Claiming the top spot, the firm said it has continued to maintain supremacy in the Indian e-commerce ecosystem for the past 20 months. The firm also said it has become the top marketplace in terms of smartphones, an area where had earlier claimed to be the top player. “We acquired the highest number of new customers ever in one single event, outside of the Diwali sales, with 85 per cent of them coming in from tier II and tier-III towns,” Manish Tiwary, vice-president (category management), India, said. Smrithi Ravichandran, senior director at Flipkart, however, countered Amazon’s claims, saying continued to maintain the lead as the largest e-commerce player in the country on the back of the stellar Republic Day Sale, held during January 21-23. “During the three-days, our share of the e-tail market would be between 60 per cent and 65 per cent," she said. is locked in an intense battle with SoftBank-backed and both have pumped in billions of dollars in expanding infrastructure and delivery capabilities. Tiwary quoted data from Kantar IMRB and said in had the highest share of orders with 2X more orders than nearest competition. He also said that in had nearly double the number of transacting customers over the nearest competitor. in saw a strong uptake across categories, including smartphones, large appliances, and apparel. “Smartphones was the most popular category with a sharp increase of 6X over a normal day. Large appliances also grew over 4.5X,” Tiwary said. The company said it witnessed growth in grocery sales, too.

Showing that the online marketplace is a one-stop-shop for grocery, the company said that Pantry customers bought 2.5X of Pantry Boxes than a regular day in 2017. Detergents led the way for household essentials, with 4X sales on Day 1.