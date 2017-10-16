Get Apple iPhone 7 at Rs 7,777 through Airtel Online Store: Know everything

is offering (32 GB storage variant) at a down payment of Rs 7,777 through its online store, which went live today i.e. on October 16. The smartphone comes bundled with additional data, free calls and national roaming, and Airtel secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection.

To avail the offer through Airtel online store, customers need to make a down payment of Rs 7,777 and enrol for 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499 each. The monthly instalments include the postpaid connection benefits that the telecom major is bundling along with the device. These benefits include 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel Secure package.

Airtel has partnered with Inc., HDFC Bank, Clix Capital, Seynse Technologies, Brightstar Telecommunications and Vulcan Express to enable the digital experience on its Online Store.

Here is how to buy a device through Airtel online store:

Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice

Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals

Make the down payment for phone

The device will be delivered to your preferred location/address

“This is yet another exciting digital innovation from Airtel to delight customers. Not only are we making it easier for millions of customers to upgrade to devices they always wanted, we are also making the entire process seamless and simple through digital technologies,” said Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO & Director – Engineering,

Airtel’s Online Store launch is part of Project Next – Airtel’s digital innovation programme aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points. Airtel plans to invest up to Rs 2,000 crore under Project Next.