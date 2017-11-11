GVK Power & Infra Q2 loss widens to Rs 77 cr, MD resigns

and Infrastructure on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 76.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.



The company had posted a net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, and Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing to



Total revenue during the quarter rose to Rs 20.16 crore as compared to Rs 18.55 crore, it said.In a separate filing, and Infrastructure said its board has accepted the resignation of as managing director of the company.He, however, will continue on the board as a non-executive chairman, it said.The board also approved the appointment of P V Prasanna Reddy as a whole-time director of the company for a period of three years from November 11, 2017, without any remuneration.