GVK Power & Infra Q2 loss widens to Rs 77 cr, MD resigns

GVK Power and Infrastructure on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 76.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, GVK Power and Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.
Total revenue during the quarter rose to Rs 20.16 crore as compared to Rs 18.55 crore, it said.
In a separate filing, GVK Power and Infrastructure said its board has accepted the resignation of GVK Reddy as managing director of the company.
He, however, will continue on the board as a non-executive chairman, it said.
The board also approved the appointment of P V Prasanna Reddy as a whole-time director of the company for a period of three years from November 11, 2017, without any remuneration.
