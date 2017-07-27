HCL Tech Q1 profit rises about 8 percent, beats estimates

HCL Technologies posted about 8 percent growth in first-quarter consolidated profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by higher revenues from its software services segment and client additions.

Consolidated profit came in at Rs 2211 crore ($343.79 million) for the three months ended June 30, while total income rose about 7 percent to Rs 12462 crore, the country's fourth-largest software services exporter said on Thursday.

Analysts on an average had expected a consolidated profit of Rs 2054 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated revenue from software services rose about 11 percent to Rs 7028 crore.

The company added five clients in the $50-million-plus category and one client in the $100-million-plus category.