House panel asks govt for details on Air India disinvestment

A has sought details from the government on giving in-principal approval to its divest stake in even as modalities are being worked out for the proposed divestment to revive the debt-laden national carrier.

Officials from the ministries of finance and as well as from are expected to provide views this week to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

On June 28, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave in-principle approval for considering strategic of and five of its subsidiaries.

The committee will hear the views of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Ministry of Finance) and on the of the airline on July 12, according to the panel’s schedule.

Sources had earlier said that the committee had discussed the government’s decision at its meeting held on July 5 and later decided to seek details on the same.

The 31-member panel is headed by Trinamool Congress member Mukul Roy and has 21 members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha. The members include those from the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Biju Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Telugu Desam Party.

A group of ministers, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, would be looking into various aspects related to It would look into the treatment of unsustainable debts of the national carrier, hiving off certain assets to a shell company and de-merger and strategic of three profit-making subsidiaries, among others.

Air India, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 52,000 crore, is staying afloat on taxpayers’ money. The previous UPA government had extended bailout package worth little over Rs 30,000 crore to the national carrier for a 10-year period starting from 2012.

The national carrier’s main grouping — the Air Corporations Employees’ Union (ACEU) — is opposed to the The ACEU represents Air India’s non-technical staff and has nearly 8,000 of the airline’s total 21,137 employees as members.