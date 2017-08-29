I-T department slaps Rs 7,900-cr penalty on Vodafone over tax dues

-
ALSO READZero tax certification for foreign remittances under I-T lens I-T to appeal against Rs 19k-cr relief to Cairn Tax defaulters beware: I-T dept initiates plan to prosecute serial dodgers Essar seeks Rs 4K cr refund from I-T dept I-T dept issues fresh tax demand of Rs 10,247 cr to Cairn, interest waived
-
The income-tax department has slapped a unit of billionaire Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings with a penalty of Rs 7,900 crore. The penalty is on a tax demand of the same amount over a 2007 deal in which it had sold its India mobile phone business to Vodafone Group Plc.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company said its unit Hutchison Telecommunications International had late last year received a tax demand notice of Rs 7,900 crore and on August 9 a penalty order of a similar amount.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU