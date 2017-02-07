India handset production to double to 200 mn this year

Handset manufacturers are planning to expand their production in the country in 2017

Manufacturing of mobile handsets in India is expected to reach 200 million in 2017 backed by incentives announced in the Union Budget and a push for localisation by the government, according to CyberMedia Research. Handset manufacturing has been on the rise for the past three years but the highest production was 180 million in 2012-13, before Nokia exited India. During 2015-16, 110 million handsets were manufactured or assembled locally, up from 54 million in the previous year. Handset manufacturers like Vivo, Oppo, Intex, Karbonn and Coolpad are planning to expand their production in ...

Arnab Dutta