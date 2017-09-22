IPOs of IRCTC, IRFC may be deferred

The listing of two public sector undertakings under the Railways Ministry — Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) — may get delayed, as the government now wants to sort out the financial issues facing the companies. Officials close to the developments said that new railways minister, Piyush Goyal, wanted to resolve these issues in order to get a better valuation before going for listing. While IRCTC is facing issues related to service-charge waiver, IRFC’s concern is related to deferred-tax ...