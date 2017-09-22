IPOs of IRCTC, IRFC may be deferred

The listing of two public sector undertakings under the Railways Ministry — Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) — may get delayed, as the government now wants to sort out the financial issues facing the companies. Officials close to the developments said that new railways minister, Piyush Goyal, wanted to resolve these issues in order to get a better valuation before going for listing. While IRCTC is facing issues related to service-charge waiver, IRFC’s concern is related to deferred-tax ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?