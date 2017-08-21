IT services professionals feel undervalued by management

A majority of IT service management (ITSM) professionals (82 per cent) believe they are staring at more challenging roles ahead and feel undervalued by the management, according to a recent survey. The survey by ManageEngine, a global enterprise IT management software provider, and ServiceDesk Plus (IT service desk software company) consisted of 10 questions focusing on the opportunities and challenges faced by ITSM. More than 60 per cent respondents feel current global and local political scenarios — such as Brexit, the recent US election and Australian immigration policies ...