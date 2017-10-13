Jaypee Group's plan for homebuyers: Sell Yamuna Expressway for Rs 2,500 cr

The embattled Jaypee group on Friday told the that it would like to "hive off" the multi-crore Yamuna Expressway to generate money.

Jaypee Associates told the apex court that it has an offer worth Rs 2,500 crore and sought permission to give the project to another party. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will hear the matter on October 23.

Jaypee said that it would use the returns to pay back some of the money it owes to more than 30,000 people to whom it has not been able to deliver the apartments.

Jaypee has been asked to deposit Rs 2,000 crore by October 27 with the so that flat-owners can be refunded.

The court was hearing a plea by over 40 home buyers of Jaypee Wish Town project at Noida in Uttar Pradesh who have challenged certain provisions of the and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The story so far -

The had on September 11 revived proceedings against Jaypee Infratech Ltd and given its management control to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal, with immediate effect.

It had restrained the managing director and directors of the company from travelling abroad without permission and asked its parent company, Jaypee Associates, to deposit Rs 2,000 crore with the registry to safeguard the interest of the home buyers.

ALSO READ: SC tells Jaypee Infratech to deposit Rs 2,000 crore by October 27 The top court had also asked Jaypee Infratech to hand over records to the IRP for drafting a resolution plan, indicating protection of interests of over 32,000 hassled home buyers and creditors.

How Jaypee Group shattered dream of thousands of middle-class, young buyers

The six-lane Yamuna Expressway, which links Delhi to Agra, was built by Jaypee in 2012 for a cost of 13,000 crores. The Jaypee Group was given land in lieu of constructing the Yamuna Expressway project between Greater Noida and Agra.

Jaypee Infratech Private Limited had in 2013 launched a luxurious studio apartment project under the name ‘Buddh Circuit Studios’. It was proposed next to the Formula One circuit, the first and only one in India. The builder had promised that each apartment owner would have excess to the club, sports facilities and Formula One track and the apartments would be delivered in 2014-15.

From the mid-2000s onwards, lakhs of middle-class Indians, eager to own their own homes, poured cash into new building projects on the outskirts of major cities as a property boom took hold.

Thousands of buyers now panic-stricken

In 2016, Jaypee scrapped the project, spelling trouble for around 3,000 buyers.

Now, panic-stricken buyers are running pillar to post for clarity. They are demanding a refund of their investment.

Jaypee buyers have expressed fear that despite filling forms to claim their dues in the resolution process, they could be wronged if their interests are not adequately protected during resolution. Over 32,000 buyers of Wish Town have been affected by the bid raised against the builder at

ALSO READ: Homebuyers ready to bombard Jaypee Infratech with 4,000 lawsuits In a letter to the amicus curiae representing buyers, in the proceedings of Jaypee Wish Town at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the buyers have demanded that the builder should submit Rs 15,000 crore in the to ensure the project's completion. The buyers, in a letter submitted to the amicus curiae, have demanded that all flats be completed and handed over by December 2018.

YEIDA cancels 17 housing projects along Yamuna Expressway

To make matters worse, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which handles the and development along the Yamuna Expressway, in April, cancelled the building plans of 17 housing projects, after it emerged that the plans for these projects were lacking in safety parameters like fire safety and sewage management.

Out of the 17 projects, 7 belong to Jaypee Infratech. Other builders whose projects have been cancelled include Ajnara, Oriss, Urbania and Jaypee Sports International (JPSI).