L&T bags Rs 3375-crore Mauritius metro order

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday announced a Rs 3,375 crore-worth metro order from the Mauritius
government.
The projects will be fully funded through a grant by Government of India and line of credit. The metro project comprises of a 26-km route which will connect Curepipe
to Immigration Square in Port Louis
and will feature 19 stations, 2 of which will be state-of-the-art elevated stations.
“Although the project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months, L&T
commits to complete and deliver a priority section of 13 km in 24 months,” the company said in its statement.
“This order is perfectly in sync with our strategy to expand L&T’s Railways business into markets beyond India and we are extremely happy to have found a foothold in the African continent. We are already building the Riyadh
and Doha
metros apart from 17 other metros in India. With this project we are looking forward to spreading our influence in Africa
too,” said Rajeev Jyoti, CEO, Railways Strategic Business Unit, part of the Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T
Construction, the construction
arm of L&T.
L&T
had a consolidated order book of Rs 2.63 lakh crore as of June 2017.
