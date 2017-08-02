Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Why did IndiGo shift from sale-and-leaseback model?
Business Standard

L&T bags Rs 3375-crore Mauritius metro order

The project is supposed to be completed in 48 months

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Larsen & Toubro Wins Rs 3375 crore Mauritius Metro Order
Larsen & Toubro

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday announced a Rs 3,375 crore-worth metro order from the Mauritius government.

L&T has won the order from Metro Express Limited which is owned by the Government of Mauritius to design and build an Integrated Light Rail-based Urban Transit System in the African island nation,” the company said in its press statement.

The projects will be fully funded through a grant by Government of India and line of credit.  The metro project comprises of a 26-km route which will connect Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis and will feature 19 stations, 2 of which will be state-of-the-art elevated stations. “Although the project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months, L&T commits to complete and deliver a priority section of 13 km in 24 months,” the company said in its statement.

“This order is perfectly in sync with our strategy to expand L&T’s Railways business into markets beyond India and we are extremely happy to have found a foothold in the African continent. We are already building the Riyadh and Doha metros apart from 17 other metros in India. With this project we are looking forward to spreading our influence in Africa too,” said Rajeev Jyoti, CEO, Railways Strategic Business Unit, part of the Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T.

L&T had a consolidated order book of Rs 2.63 lakh crore as of June 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements