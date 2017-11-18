L&T Construction bags Rs 8,650-cr order to build Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Larsen & Toubro announced that the heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction bagged an order worth Rs 8,650 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Package 01 & 03.
The project involves the construction of a 21.8 km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai.
The package -01 of the contract involves the construction
of a multi-level interchange at Sewri and a 6-lane marine bridge from Sewri to 10.38 Km into the Mumbai bay, crossing over the Sewri mudflats, Pir Pau Jetty and Thane Creek channels. The contract, secured in partnership with IHI Corporation, Japan involves the construction
of an orthotropic steel deck crossing the various obligatory navigation channels which will be first of its kind in India.
The package-03, won by L&T on a standalone basis, involves the construction
of a 3.6 km, 6-lane land bridge at Navi Mumbai
connecting National Highway-4B and State Highway-54 apart from the construction
of Interchanges, Rail Over Bridges and Toll Plazas.
“Being a city with a very large population, Mumbai requires a number of important infrastructure
to meet its ever-increasing needs and we are delighted to have bagged this very crucial mandate that will significantly improve connectivity in and around Mumbai,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen & Toubro.
“We are grateful to MMRDA
to have reposed their trust in us and we are confident of executing and delivering this landmark project to quality and in time,” he added.
