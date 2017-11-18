L&T Construction bags Rs 8,650-cr order to build Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

announced that the heavy civil business vertical of bagged an order worth Rs 8,650 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Package 01 & 03.



The project involves the of a 21.8 km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with

The package -01 of the contract involves the of a multi-level interchange at Sewri and a 6-lane marine bridge from Sewri to 10.38 Km into the Mumbai bay, crossing over the Sewri mudflats, Pir Pau Jetty and Thane Creek channels. The contract, secured in partnership with IHI Corporation, Japan involves the of an orthotropic steel deck crossing the various obligatory navigation channels which will be first of its kind in India.

The package-03, won by L&T on a standalone basis, involves the of a 3.6 km, 6-lane land bridge at connecting National Highway-4B and State Highway-54 apart from the of Interchanges, Rail Over Bridges and Toll Plazas.

The proposed will serve as an economic gateway to connecting to Nhava Sheva Port, the Mumbai Pune Expressway and the Mumbai Goa Highway.

“Being a city with a very large population, Mumbai requires a number of important to meet its ever-increasing needs and we are delighted to have bagged this very crucial mandate that will significantly improve connectivity in and around Mumbai,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, “We are grateful to to have reposed their trust in us and we are confident of executing and delivering this landmark project to quality and in time,” he added.