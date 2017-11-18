JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Losses in auto asset-backed loans low, trend to remain in mid-term: Moody's
Business Standard

L&T Construction bags Rs 8,650-cr order to build Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will serve as an economic gateway to Navi Mumbai

Capital Market  |  Mumbai 

A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai
A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro announced that the heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction bagged an order worth Rs 8,650 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Package 01 & 03.

The project involves the construction of a 21.8 km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai.

The package -01 of the contract involves the construction of a multi-level interchange at Sewri and a 6-lane marine bridge from Sewri to 10.38 Km into the Mumbai bay, crossing over the Sewri mudflats, Pir Pau Jetty and Thane Creek channels. The contract, secured in partnership with IHI Corporation, Japan involves the construction of an orthotropic steel deck crossing the various obligatory navigation channels which will be first of its kind in India. 

The package-03, won by L&T on a standalone basis, involves the construction of a 3.6 km, 6-lane land bridge at Navi Mumbai connecting National Highway-4B and State Highway-54 apart from the construction of Interchanges, Rail Over Bridges and Toll Plazas. 

The proposed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will serve as an economic gateway to Navi Mumbai connecting to Nhava Sheva Port, the Mumbai Pune Expressway and the Mumbai Goa Highway. 

“Being a city with a very large population,  Mumbai requires a number of important infrastructure to meet its ever-increasing needs and we are delighted to have bagged this very crucial mandate that will significantly improve connectivity in and around Mumbai,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen & Toubro. “We are grateful to MMRDA to have reposed their trust in us and we are confident of executing and delivering this landmark project to quality and in time,” he added.  
First Published: Sat, November 18 2017. 13:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements