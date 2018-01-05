Hydrocarbon Engineering has secured a Rs 14.83 billion offshore contract from



" Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has signed an offshore contract for the 'Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project' with (ONGC) valued at approximately Rs 14.83 billion," stated in a BSE filing on Friday.



The project, part of ONGC's strategy to jointly develop three small and marginal fields/blocks under 'Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project', is scheduled to be completed by May 2019.The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the project.The stock of was trading 0.39 per cent up at Rs 1,320.50 on the BSE.