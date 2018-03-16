Maruti Suzuki zooms past M&M, set to emerge as top UV player this fiscal

India's largest passenger maker India is all set to end this fiscal as the top (UV) player, toppling the erstwhile market leader in the segment and (M&M). For the April to February period, Maruti already has a lead of 21,700 units over (which is equal to the average monthly volume of M&M), and thus it is expected to end the year with a lead over its closest rival. Riding on the success of the Vitara (launched in March 2016) and the S Cross, has been gaining in the UV segment. The swelled to 28 per cent for the April to February period of 2017-18, up from 14 per cent in 2012-13. In contrast, M&M's XUV 500 got a lukewarm response from buyers and its share in the UV market slipped from a 55 per cent over five years back to 25 per cent now. Pawan Goenka, managing director, had said around mid of 2017-18 that the company had lost primarily because of the UV segment expanding rapidly. "We have lost the primarily because the universe of UVs is expanding very rapidly and also because there are many, many more competitors than there were three to four years ago. We are clearly working on getting some of the back. We have said it very clear that to get to that old kind of is out of the question," he had said. Meanwhile, Maruti's strategy to plug the gaps in its product portfolio worked well for the company. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), “We received customer feedback that there is a gap for products with a sporty and fun element in the UV segment. We have introduced products that display dynamic design, glamour and technology to meet the aspirations of the customers. has brought disruption in its UV segment." He added that as a market leader, they are not just expanding its customer base but the entire segment is witnessing a double-digit growth.

As such the company is also all set to launch the new Ertiga in the next financial year.