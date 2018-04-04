McDonald's franchisee cuts sodium, oil and fats by over 20% in menu

The world’s leading fast-food chain, McDonald’s, is bringing more of its wholesome and nutritious menu options to India, with consumers here become increasingly health conscious.

franchisee in west and south India, Hardcastle Restaurants, a subsidiary of Westlife Development, has stepped up efforts to reduce sodium, oil and fats, covering nearly 75-80 per cent of the menu in the process.

While the entire menu in the west and south will be covered in the coming months, the on Tuesday announced it had reduced sodium in french fries, nuggets, patties and sauces by over 20 per cent from 10 per cent earlier.

The oil content in mayonnaise, said Amit Jatia, vice-chairman, Westlife Development, a crucial ingredient in burgers, was slashed by 40 per cent, reducing overall calories by 11 per cent.

Similarly, the milk used in ice-creams, he said, was 96 per cent fat-free, all wraps were made of whole grain, and patties were free from artificial preservatives and fortified with dietary fibre.

“All menu modifications are a result of work done over three years because changes have to be done without altering taste profiles,” Jatia said.

has not announced price changes with the menu modifications.

“We have a standard 3-5 per cent price increase that we undertake every year to ensure we cover inflationary pressures,” Jatia said. “These menu modifications have not been passed on to consumers,” he added.

Globally, is putting significant weight behind a wide spectrum of activities, which include working on healthy food options, ethically sourcing ingredients and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Last week, announced it would partner franchisees and suppliers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 36 per cent across restaurants by 2030, and that emission intensity per metric tonne of food and packaging would be reduced by 31 per cent.

While the northern and eastern franchise regions, currently under dispute between and erstwhile partner Restaurants, are not part of the latest initiative, more announcements are likely in the south and west, especially on reducing sugar content.