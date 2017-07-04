Microsoft may be laying off thousands as it plans major sales force overhaul

will undergo a reorganization that will impact its sales and marketing teams and may result in several layoffs, said media reports.

The company is planning to refocus its sales force on making the software colossus a pivotal part of businesses relying on

A source with knowledge of the planned downsizing told TechCrunch that the US firm would lay off “thousands” of staff across the world. The changes are set to be announced this coming week.

The re-shuffling will impact those under Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela, Executive Vice Presidents Judson Althoff and Jean-Philippe Courtois, all of whom sent messages to their teams describing how the structure redesign will work. The memos however did not mention layoffs.

“ is implementing changes to better serve our customers and partners,” a spokeswoman told Reuters.

of a reorganization was first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

The reorganization come about a year after Courtois and Althoff were promoted to lead the company's global sales and marketing operations and its worldwide commercial business following the departure of former Chief Operating Officer Kevin Turner.

Since then, Althoff has said it is his plan to make Microsoft's Azure cloud-computing service a focal point of the company's sales strategy.

Chief Executive Satya Nadella has sought to reduce the tech giant's focus on software, shifting to and business services.

"From large multinationals to small and medium businesses to non-profits all over the world, organizations are using Microsoft's cloud platforms to power their digital transformation," Nadella said when the company reported its earnings for the first three months of this year.

is to release its earnings for the recently-ended quarter on July 20.

Microsoft's cloud platform, called Azure, faces competition from technology powerhouses Amazon and Google.

Each of the has also been investing in artificial intelligence which can make services hosted in the internet cloud more intuitive and insightful when it comes to handling data or catering to needs of users.

Redmond, Washington-based has announced thousands of jobs cuts in recent years, the most severe being 18,000 positions eliminated in 2014 related from its acquisition of Nokia and failed efforts in the smartphone market.